NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Amon-Ra St. Brown News

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 18, 2022 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been one of the most exciting wide receivers in the league so far this season.

Unfortunately, the Lions will be missing him for the rest of Sunday's game in Dallas.

St. Brown has been ruled OUT with a concussion in the first quarter of Sunday's game.

"Amon-Ra St. Brown has been declared out for the rest of today's game due to a concussion," Ari Meirov tweeted.

That's really unfortunate.

"I mean great now the Lions have no weapons again!!! What a joke. Lucky Cowboys," one fan wrote.

"My fantasy team is in shambles," one fan added.

"my fantasy team this season just can’t catch a break oh my god," another fan wrote.

The Lions are currently leading the Cowboys, 3-0, in the first quarter on Sunday.