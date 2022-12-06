NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Andrew Luck Update

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 17: Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts watches action during a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Ever since he shocked the NFL world with his retirement, many fans have been hoping that one day, Andrew Luck would return to the football field. After all, he was only 29 years old when he stepped away from the game.

But Luck will not be doing that.

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick finally opened up about his decision to retire - and everything that went around it - in an interview with ESPN's Seth Wickersham.

Luck confirmed that he will not be playing football again, but he could coach one day.

"I visited Andrew Luck many times this year, as he broke his silence, searching for deeper reasons for his retirement, a decision that liberated and haunts him, and considers a return to football — but not how so many hope," Seth Wickersham tweeted.

The story is fascinating, but mostly just really sad.

"As a colts fan I was heartbroken and still am. He seems like a genuine dude and try and respect his decision and what’s best for him. I still can’t help to think about what could have been,' one fan wrote.

"Biggest what if in NFL history… so sad how everything went down," another fan wrote.

"And now I’m just really sad. I’m happy for him, but I’m sad," another fan wrote.

"Sheesh. Dagger, meet heart," one fan added.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 16: Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass down field in the game against the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Luck remains one of the biggest "what ifs?" in the history of the NFL. It's good to hear that he's doing well post-retirement, but everything that led to it clearly still haunts him.

Hopefully he will find true happiness and success in whatever he does post-football.