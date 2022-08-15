NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Browns Injury News

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns' offense has reportedly taken a notable hit on Monday.

According to reports out of Cleveland, rookie offensive lineman Dawson Deaton has been carted off the field.

Deaton, a center, suffered an apparent injury on Monday.

This would be a brutal loss for the Browns. Fans are bracing for official news.

"Can we talk about the team being cursed, now?" one fan wondered.

"This is, uh, not great," another fan wrote.

"That franchise is cursed I’m convinced," another fan added on Twitter.

The Browns are scheduled to open the 2022 season on Sept. 11 against the Panthers.