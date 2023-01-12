NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Chargers Practice Update

CARSON, CA - DECEMBER 31: A general view of StubHub Center prior to the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Oakland Raiders at StubHub Center on December 31, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Chargers fans hoped to see Mike Williams back on the field for Saturday's first-round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Unfortunately, the wide receiver is not practicing Thursday. ESPN's Lindsey Thiry saw no sign of Williams, who suffered a back injury during an inconsequential Week 18 game.

Williams hasn't practiced this week, leading to concern about his availability for the Wild Card Weekend contest. The update caused onlookers to criticize head coach Brandon Staley for playing his starters despite the Chargers already clinching the AFC's fifth seed before Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos.

"The decision by Chargers coach Brandon Staley to play his starter for three and a half quarters in a meaningless Week 18 game appears worse by the day," NFL reporter Dov Kleiman wrote.

"If the Chargers don't have Mike Williams for their first playoff game because they played their starters in an utterly meaningless week 18 game, their entire coaching staff should be imprisoned," Andrew Schnittker of The Wilson Times declared.

"Brandon Staley you FOOL," a fan commented.

"The Jaguars are beating the Chargers," a fan opined.

After an MRI revealed a contusion with no fracture Monday, Staley expressed an "indication" toward Williams playing. However, missing three straight practices won't bolster that optimism.

Williams collected 895 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 13 games this season. Justin Herbert has rarely had Williams and Keenan Allen healthy together, but NFL's Twitter account noted that he had a 73.7 percent completion rate in four victories when both star wide receivers played at least half the offense's snaps.

Losing Williams could be costly for the Chargers, who go into Jacksonville this Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET.