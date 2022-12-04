NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Chase Young Update

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 03: Defensive end Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team reacts after winning 20-14 over the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders are going to have to wait a couple of more weeks to get Chase Young back on the field.

Young, the former No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick, has been ruled inactive for Sunday's game in New York.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes star is still not 100 percent.

"Chase Young officially inactive," JP Finlay tweeted on Sunday afternoon before kickoff.

That's unfortunate.

NFL fans are disappointed.

"I’m trying not to be on the “shut chase down for the season” train but… it’s lookin like it," one fan wrote.

"He came out to warm up just now, stretched, then walked back in to the locker room with a member of the strength and conditioning staff … kind of an odd scene," another reporter tweeted.

"Same old same old or new ailment?" another fan wondered.

Young will reportedly make his return in two weeks.

Now, hopefully he's 100 percent healthy for that one, right?