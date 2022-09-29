NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 18: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Another day, another concerning Christian McCaffrey injury update.

On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers running back was not spotted at team practice. McCaffrey reportedly missed practice on Wednesday with an injury.

The All-Pro running back is now out for two straight days.

"For the second straight day, Panthers’ RB Christian McCaffrey was not spotted at practice due to a quad injury," Adam Schefter reported.

Fans continue to be concerned.

"Just a sad day seeing CMC continuously getting hurt," one fan added.

"This mf is a walking injury idk how people still draft him in fantasy," another fan wrote.

"His under TDs was one of my top futures. We’re on track," one fan wrote.

"Dalvin Cook shoulder dislocated, Taylor Lewan season ending injury, CMC quad injury. The holy trinity is complete," another fan wrote.

Will we see McCaffrey playing on Sunday?