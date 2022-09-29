NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey News
Another day, another concerning Christian McCaffrey injury update.
On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers running back was not spotted at team practice. McCaffrey reportedly missed practice on Wednesday with an injury.
The All-Pro running back is now out for two straight days.
"For the second straight day, Panthers’ RB Christian McCaffrey was not spotted at practice due to a quad injury," Adam Schefter reported.
Fans continue to be concerned.
"Just a sad day seeing CMC continuously getting hurt," one fan added.
"This mf is a walking injury idk how people still draft him in fantasy," another fan wrote.
"His under TDs was one of my top futures. We’re on track," one fan wrote.
"Dalvin Cook shoulder dislocated, Taylor Lewan season ending injury, CMC quad injury. The holy trinity is complete," another fan wrote.
Will we see McCaffrey playing on Sunday?