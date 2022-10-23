NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate D.K. Metcalf News

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) looks across the field prior to an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

D.K. Metcalf was just carted off the field and into the locker room during Sunday's game.

Unfortunately, it wasn't so he could go to the bathroom like last time.

This time, Metcalf has been ruled out with a knee injury. He suffered the knee injury in the first half of Sunday afternoon's contest.

Metcalf has already been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

NFL fans are disappointed by the unfortunate news on this Sunday afternoon.

"Urgh..." one fan tweeted.

"Not good," another fan wrote.

"EVERYTHING WAS GOING OUR WAY MAN," another fan added on social media.

"That's one hell of a bathroom break," another fan joked.

Things didn't look good for the star wide receiver as he was being carted off of the field.

Hopefully it's nothing serious, but Metcalf won't return on Sunday afternoon.