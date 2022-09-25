NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Dalvin Cook News

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 22: Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings avoids a tackle by Vontaze Burfict #55 of the Oakland Raiders during the second quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Dalvin Cook's day ended early.

The Minnesota Vikings running back went into the medical tent after running into his own blocker and fumbling. They ruled him out for the rest of a close game against the Detroit Lions with a shoulder injury.

While the injury's severity is unclear, Cook has missed time throughout his NFL career. The three-time Pro Bowler has never played more than 14 games in a single season.

Fans are feeling deja vu at the star back getting hurt.

After tallying 36 total yards in Monday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Cook compiled 96 rushing yards and a touchdown before leaving Sunday's game early.

His usual understudy, Alexander Mattison, scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The ensuing extra point narrowed the deficit to 24-21, where the score remained before Kirk Cousins tossed a touchdown to K.J. Osborn with 45 seconds remaining.

As fantasy managers rush to the waiver wire to check Mattison's availability, Vikings fans will hope Cook can return for Week 4's game in London against the New Orleans Saints.