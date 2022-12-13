NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Dameon Pierce Update

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 25: Davis Mills #10 hands the ball off to Dameon Pierce #31 of the Houston Texans during a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) Logan Riely/Getty Images

Dameon Pierce's stellar rookie season will pause for at least one week.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC Houston reported Tuesday that the Houston Texans running back will miss one or two games after suffering a "relatively mild" high ankle sprain in last Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

A rare bright spot for the 1-11-1 Texans, the fourth-round pick has registered 1,104 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns this season. The missed time could jeopardize his Offensive Rookie of the Year candidacy.

Texans are upset to learn of Pierce's injury, but they're ready to shut him down for the final four games. Some are also wondering why the Texans cut running back Eno Benjamin on Tuesday despite losing their starting running back.

The Texans are closing in on the No. 1 pick, which they can use to draft a franchise quarterback such as Alabama's Bryce Young. While everyone on the field is trying their best, the organization has little incentive to rush Pierce back from an ankle injury.

Pierce will presumably miss Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but the timetable gives him a chance to return against the Tennessee Titans on Christmas Eve.