NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Drew Lock News

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 13: Drew Lock #2 of the Seattle Seahawks throws a pass for a two point conversion in the fourth quarter during a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

Earlier today, Drew Lock was announced as the Seahawks' starting quarterback for their second preseason game this Thursday night. Unfortunately, something out of his control will prevent him from playing.

Just moments after Seattle announced him as the starter, Lock tested positive for COVID-19. He can't play on Thursday night.

An unfortunate setback for Lock, who's currently battling Geno Smith for the team's starting quarterback gig.

"Huge opportunity lost for Drew Lock, who was supposed to start at QB. Competing with Geno Smith," said Ed Werder.

"Seahawks NEWS — Covid Curveball Minutes after being named the starter for the 2nd Seahawks preseason game, QB Drew Lock tested positive for Covid 19. Geno Smith will likely start for Seattle vs Chicago on Thursday," wrote Sports By Chris Clough.

"Tough break for Lock after getting first-team reps in practice today for the very first time #Seahawks," said Tyler Jones.

"Geno Smith just won the job," said Dave "Softy" Mahler.

"With not many Pre Season games it might be a wrap for Lock to be the starter especially if Geno plays well Thursday Night.....," a fan said.

Unfortunately, Lock may have just lost his chance to be the Seahawks' Week 1 starter.

If Geno Smith performs well vs. the Bears Thursday night, Pete Carroll may want to name a starting quarterback sooner rather than later and Smith is the obvious pick.