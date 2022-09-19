NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Gisele News

Getty Images.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen continue to be under the microscope with their marriage.

Last week, reports surfaced, suggesting that Gisele was seen crying on her phone amid the marriage drama with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

"Gisele Bündchen seen crying on her phone in NYC amid Tom Brady marital drama," Page Six reports.

Brady, 45, has faced criticism for returning to the National Football League after retiring for about a month following the conclusion of the 2021 season.

The Bucs quarterback left training camp for about a week, to reportedly spend more time with his wife and children.

"Shocking - they're just like the majority of all other married couples only the pressure on them is immeasurable and very public. They've been through this before and come out the other side. They'll be just fine if we could just leave them alone for five minutes," one fan wrote.

"I agree 100%" another fan added.

"I can’t imagine having to go through life’s dramas in public," another fan wrote.

Brady, to his credit, has admitted that he knows this is what comes with his celebrity.

“I think it’s just part of our life,” the quarterback acknowledged. “We’re in front of the cameras all day, so it’s a natural thing I’ve been dealing with for a long time.”

The Bucs, meanwhile, improved to 2-0 on the 2022 season with a win on Sunday.