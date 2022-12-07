NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Herschel Walker Family Update

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Former running back Herschel Walker for the Georgia Bulldogs on the sidelines against the UAB Blazers in the first half at Sanford Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

The situation with former college football star and NFL running back Herschel Walker has just been ugly.

Walker, who lost the U.S. Senate runoff election in Georgia on Tuesday night, is now facing humiliation from his own family members.

While many might argue that this is deserved, it's still pretty sad to see what's become of the legendary college football star, arguably the best running back in history.

Herschel Walker's son's reaction to his loss is going viral on social media.

No one's family situation should come to something like this, but it has with Walker.

"You can’t pick your parents," one fan wrote.

"Brutal. Kicked when you’re down…by your own son!" another fan wrote.

"Christian Walker's final thoughts on Republican candidate quality before he mysteriously never has a problem with "just hold your nose and vote for the Republican" ever again," another fan wrote.

"The night the lights went out in Georgia. A mic drop of truth," one fan added.

"Okay I get that Christian sucks too but the fact people in the comments seem to find this funny is odd when this is a serious situation likely brought on by his father's CTE," another fan wrote.

LOGANVILLE, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Georgia Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during a campaign rally on December 4, 2022 in Loganville, Georgia. Herschel Walker continued to campaign throughout Georgia in hopes of defeating incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the upcoming runoff election on December 6. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Alex Wong/Getty Images

Hopefully Herschel Walker will put his political days behind him now.