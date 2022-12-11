NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Herschel Walker Wife Update

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 06: Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker and his wife Julie Blanchard leave after he delivered his concession speech during an election night event at the College Football Hall of Fame on December 6, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Tonight Walker lost his runoff election to incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Alex Wong/Getty Images

Herschel Walker lost his runoff election to his opponent, Raphael Warnock, earlier this week..

Unfortunately, some within Walker's campaign are reportedly not feeling good about his wife, Julie.

A report from The Daily Beast suggests that at least one staffer blames Walker's wife for what happened to the campaign over the past month or so.

"Pardon my french, but f*ck Julie," the report states.

Yikes.

Herschel's wife, Julie, played a key role in her husband's campaign, often making public appearances together.

"Blame the candidate," one fan wrote.

"Seems to me Herschel crippled his own campaign so stop blaming others for his shortcomings," one fan added.

"Never ceases to amaze me how it always seems to come back to "blame the woman." To me the problem was more fundamental: The MAN was unfit for the office," one fan added.

Was Herschel Walker's wife to blame for his loss at all?