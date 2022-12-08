NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jon Gruden Update

Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden late in the game as the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 15 to 10 at Monster Park, San Francisco, California, October 30, 2005. (Photo by Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary)

Now we appear to know who leaked some of the Jon Gruden emails that led to his firing.

On Thursday, the House Committee investigating Dan Snyder released its findings on the Washington Commanders owner. Part of the findings included some unfortunate updates on the fired NFL head coach.

Gruden's firing might've been sparked in Washington.

"Congress issued a 79-page report into Dan Snyder and the Commanders. If you’re looking for the bombshell it’s on Page 42. The report states that the Washington Commanders leaked the Jon Gruden emails that resulted in his resignation. “It came out of their side,'" Dan Lust tweeted.

Yikes.

The update isn't very flattering for Gruden, either.

"It includes emails between former GM Bruce Allen and former head coach Jon Gruden sharing nude photos of cheerleader," Eric Flack added.

Gruden also took a notable shot at a former college football star in one email.

"The GOP report includes this email from Jon Gruden, sent on 10/5/2012: 'Raiders suck. [Carson] Palmer another USC p----," PFT tweeted.

Carson Palmer catching strays is a tough look.

"Now what did Palmer do to catch a stray like this," one fan wrote.

"This what they killed him for?" one fan added.

The Jon Gruden email scandal continues to entertain.