NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Julio Jones Update

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

Tampa Bay's offense will be down a key player.

Wide receiver Julio Jones will not be playing against the Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

"While he may work out pre-game to see where it stands, the #Bucs are not expected to have WR Julio Jones today, source said. He's been dealing with a knee issue and was listed as questionable after being limited all week," NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported.

That's not good.

"He might as well retire," one fan wrote.

"Bro please retire," another fan added.

"More injury problems for Julio Jones, who had played in six straight games after playing just two of the Bucs’ first seven," Greg Auman tweeted.

"Big loss! Wait. He plays for the Bucs now?" one fan joked on social media.

The Bucs have a pretty loaded wide receiver room on name recognition, but so far, they've been missing a lot of players due to injuries.

Tampa Bay and Cincinnati are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T.