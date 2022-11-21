NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jumbotron Photo

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 17: The Jumbotron gives a crowd noise decibel reading of 118.3 during a game between the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings on November 17, 2019 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings had a tough day on Sunday, both on and off the field.

On the field, the Vikings got crushed by the Cowboys, losing at home, 40-3, in one of the biggest blowouts in recent NFL history.

Off the field, the Vikings struggled with their jumbotron. An unfortunate jumbotron photo has gone viral on social media on Monday morning.

For those unaware, the man in that photo is Johnny Sins. He did not serve in the military - at least not in real life. He did in some of the "films" he's starred in over the years, though.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to the team's unfortunate mistake.

"Salute to all the astronauts out there," one fan wrote.

"Ok.. Someone needs to explain this one to me," another fan wrote.

"Lmfao highlight of my week thank you for your service Joel/Johnny Sins," one fan added.

"Ahahahahahahahahahahahqhahahahahqhqhqhqhahahahqhahahah," another fan wrote.

"I didn’t know my gfs tennis coach was also in the military," one fan added.

Better luck next time, Vikings.