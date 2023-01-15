NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Kliff Kingsbury Update

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Recently fired NFL head coach Kliff Kingsbury went viral on Saturday, when it was reported that he bought a one-way ticket to Thailand and had no interest in returning to coaching.

Unfortunately, Kingsbury's trip might be costing him more than expected.

According to Pro Football Talk, Kingsbury's lack of interest in another job could jeopardize his sizable contract buyout.

"The buyout that a coach gets when fired without cause usually has a significant string attached. Specifically, the coach can’t just sit back and collect the cash he would have earned without trying to earn some cash elsewhere. There’s an obligation to seek and accept alternative employment," PFT reported.

"So maybe Kliff should be a little more discreet when boasting about his plans. It’s one thing for Bidwill to chase Kingsbury around to ensure that he’s fulfilling his obligation to seek other work, that he’s trying his best to reduce his buyout by getting hired to coach somewhere else. It’s quite another if Kingsbury is flaunting the fact that he’ll get paid millions by Bidwill to do nothing."

Hopefully, Kingsbury gets all of his money.

"So Zimmer sat around a few months before work , I would love to see this tested in court…" one fan wrote.

"Either Florio is being insufferable here, or Bidwill is still a scum bag trying everything he can to not pay his coaches.. both not great looks," one fan added.

"The speculation here is based on Florio thinking he knows Kingsbury’s contract better than he himself does," one fan added.

Will we see Kingsbury coaching again?