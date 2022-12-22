NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Lamar Jackson Announcement

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 10: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens speaks with the media after their 20-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans following their AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens announced some tough Lamar Jackson news on Thursday afternoon.

Baltimore will be without its star quarterback against Atlanta on Saturday. The team will be starting backup quarterback Tyler Huntley in his place.

This will be Jackson's third straight game missed due to injury.

"Ravens’ QB Tyler Huntley is starting Saturday vs the Falcons, per HC John Harbaugh. No Lamar Jackson for a third straight game," ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted.

That's certainly some tough news for the Ravens (and for the fantasy football owners who've been missing Jackson).

"St. Kirk we ride forward to the finals," one fan joked.

"Now focus shifts to vs. Steelers next week for a possible Lamar Jackson return," one fan added.

"Falcons won’t face Lamar on Saturday. It’s a Christmas Eve miracle," another fan wrote.

"I’m in the semifinals and have to start Zach Wilson again? FML," one fan added.

"Don’t get your hopes up, Arthur Smith is going on script with another heartbreaking loss," one fan wrote.

Atlanta and Baltimore are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Saturday. The game will air on FOX.