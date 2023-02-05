NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Lamar Jackson Update

CHESTNUT HILL, MA - NOVEMBER 05: Lamar Jackson #8 of Louisville reacts during the second quarter of a game against Boston College at Alumni Stadium on November 5, 2016 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens and standout quarterback Lamar Jackson are reportedly not close on contract talks.

According to ESPN, the Ravens and Jackson are possibly up to $100 million apart on a deal.

"Those trade calls are coming," Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday morning.

That's too bad.

"He's a Falcon," one fan predicted.

"Send the haul, Mickey. I bet they’ll get better offers, but I’m down to pay a bit more for an elite franchise QB," one fan added.

"Ravens about to mess this thing up," another fan wrote.

"Aight mickey it's showtime," one fan added.

"There’s 15 Teams that would Love to pay Lamar FULL PRICE right Now…!! Just Let em go Bmore..! Y’all already got another Pro bowl Qb lol," another fan wrote.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 04: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Where do you think Lamar Jackson will end up?