NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Odell Beckham Jr. Update

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 21: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr.'s free agency continues to draw considerable attention despite a probable lack of payoff.

According to the David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, the wide receiver is unlikely to play during the regular season. His recovery from a torn ACL suffered in February could extend into the postseason.

Beckham's health status has delayed a lengthy process, but playoff contenders have remained interested. They presumably hoped the three-time Pro Bowler could boost their offense during a Super Bowl run. However, his timetable keeps getting pushed back.

Many fans are tired of the Beckham saga and don't see the point in signing him now.

However, some fans would still like to add Beckham for a potential playoff spark.

Beckham visited the Dallas Cowboys on Monday after meeting with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills last week. He went to Monday night's Dallas Mavericks game with Cowboys stars Micah Parson and Trevon Diggs. Fans chanted "O-B-J" at American Airlines Center.

The focus on Beckham has never aligned with the impact he'd likely make in 2022. While he helped the Los Angeles Rams win a championship last season, the 30-year-old probably won't quickl dominate when returning from his second ACL tear in three years.