NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ryan Tannehill Update

The Tennessee Titans reportedly must secure the AFC South without Ryan Tannehill.

The quarterback left Sunday's loss against the Los Angeles Chargers with an ankle injury. Despite returning to the game, Tannehill could now be done for the year.

Titans reporter Paul Kuharsky said Tannehill is expected to miss the rest of the season with an injury that may require surgery.

Losing Tannehill is a significant loss for Tennessee during a close playoff race. While fans hope rookie Malik Willis can succeed, others think it drastically alters the AFC South race.

Having lost four straight games, the Titans lead the Jacksonville Jaguars by one game with three weeks remaining. They'll meet in Week 18, and a Jaguars victory would give them the tiebreaker with two head-to-head wins.

A season-ending injury could effectively end Tannehill's Titans career. Although he was sensational when replacing Marcus Mariota in 2019, the 34-year-old has averaged 211.3 passing yards per game without star receiver A.J. Brown this season.

That's still better than Willis completing just 11 of 26 passes for 135 yards in two starts earlier this season. But that small sample size includes a victory over the Houston Texans, whom the Titans face this Saturday.

The Titans may preserve first place by leaning on Derrick Henry against the 1-12-1 Texans, but they'll have a tougher time defeating the Dallas Cowboys or Jaguars without Tannehill.