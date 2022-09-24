NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Sammy Watkins News

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 11: Sammy Watkins #11 of the Green Bay Packers on the field against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Packers 23-7. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) David Berding/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are expecting big things out of veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins this season. Unfortunately, it looks like that may have to wait.

The Packers are placing Watkins on the injured reserve this Saturday afternoon. He will miss the next four weeks, at the least.

An unfortunate setback for Watkins and the Packers.

"The Green Bay Packers signed RB Patrick Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster, elevated WR Juwann Winfree from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday and placed WR Sammy Watkins on injured reserve. The transactions were announced Saturday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst," the Packers announced.

If there's any good news, it's that the Packers' younger wideouts will now get more reps.

"Given the injury histories of Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb, the Packers were always going to need Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs to play a big role as rookies. We're already here. The positive here: More reps early in the year are going to help come December and January," said Zach Kruse.

"Sammy Watkins’ hamstring isn’t a quick fix. #Packers placed him on injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least the next 4 games. They elevated WR Juwann Winfree and RB Patrick Taylor from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game vs. Bucs," said Ryan Wood.

Hopefully Watkins gets healed up soon.