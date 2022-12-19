NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Sammy Watkins Update

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 11: Sammy Watkins #11 of the Green Bay Packers on the field against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Packers 23-7. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) David Berding/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers were hoping that wide receiver Sammy Watkins would help fill the void left by Davante Adams, who was traded to Las Vegas earlier this year.

But Watkins was never really able to latch on in Green Bay. On Monday, the team released him.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero first reported the news.

"The #Packers are releasing WR Sammy Watkins, per sources. Watkins will go on waivers," he reported.

"Any team claiming Sammy Watkins would take the rest of his one-year contract, including just $186,667 in base salary plus $19,411.67 for each game he's active the rest of the regular season."

It's certainly an unfortunate update to Watkins' NFL career to date.

"Even with the Giants' current cap space, I believe they can afford this. I don't see how it would hurt," one fan wrote.

"No Steeler Nation," one fan added.

"STEAL for a contending team," another fan wrote on social media.

"The Sammy Watkins era in GB played out exactly how everyone thought it would. Showed some juice early, got hurt, never looked explosive again and became a non-factor. Tough result for everyone involved but very much an expected result, unfortunately," Zach Kruse added.

The Packers are set to take on the Rams on Monday Night Football this evening.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. E.T.