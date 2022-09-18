NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady, Gisele News

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: NFL athlete Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen look on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Relationships are always difficult, especially ones in the public eye.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are really in the public eye, too. Everything the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the supermodel does is written about and dissected apart.

This week, reports surfaced, revealing that Brady and Gisele have been living apart for about a month and a half.

Brady, 45, took a leave of absence from training camp to spend time with his friends and family members last month.

That is very unfortunate to hear.

"Football gave him 7 rings in 23 years, she only gave him one," one fan wrote.

"Football shouldn’t be that serious for someone that has zero to prove , just go home mahn," one fan added.

"Family life isn’t for everyone. It’s one thing to have a family you go home to, get to see. It’s another to have to live that life with them, day in and day out, 24/7. I’m guessing Giselle wants someone to actually hang out and enjoy life with. A dedicated partner," another fan added.

"Tom Brady wrong bro. He dead wrong in this situation," one fan added.

Brady, 45, will reportedly get more time away from football moving forward.

Perhaps Brady will look to spend his extra free time with his family moving forward.