NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady, Gisele Update

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen could reportedly be batting in court multiple times in 2023.

Earlier this year, the legendary quarterback and the all-time supermodel got divorced after more than 10 years of marriage. Brady and Bundchen were married in 2009, but got divorced earlier this year.

Now, Brady and Bundchen are fighting another unfortunate legal battle.

Brady is part of the group of celebrities who could face consequences for being part of FTX, the crypto controversy.

"Apparently, what football tore asunder, FTX has joined again. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are now co-defendants . . . and this time neither should be legally at fault," Jonathan Turley tweeted on Sunday.

Yikes.

Fans have taken to social media to debate if Brady and Bundchen are responsible.

"Grandma always said, if you lay down with dogs you're going to wake up with fleas,' one fan wrote.

"It's starting to look like a witch hunt," one fan added.

"The fact that TB12 got big bucks to stand by a mattress and to endorse Subway (Even though nothing sold there is on his diet) shows money is more important than integrity. Maybe it's time the celebs should be held responsible for harming their fans by endorsements," another fan suggested on social media.

Brady and Bundchen are some of several celebrities getting sued over the scandal.

Should they be at fault, though?