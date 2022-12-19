NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady Photo

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to playing the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

An unfortunate photo of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is going viral on Monday.

On Sunday, the Bucs raced out to a big lead against the Bengals, dominating most of the first half in Tampa Bay. Brady was smiling from ear to ear, likely thinking that his team had secured a big victory.

But that's not what happened...

Cincinnati rallied in major fashion in the second half, pulling off a major come from behind win.

NFL fans are making sure the photo will go viral on Monday afternoon.

"Oops," one fan wrote.

"Update?" one fan added.

"This tweet did not age well," another fan wrote on social media.

"I like Brady and honestly Bucs fans were pretty cool so this is just a statistic… According to Nantz and Romo.. Tom Brady is now 89-1 when leading a team by 17 points or more…" one fan added.

"Looooser," one fan added.

Bengals players made sure to have some fun with Brady following the game, too.

Tampa Bay fell to 6-8 on the year with the loss to Cincinnati on Sunday.