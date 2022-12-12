NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tyreek Hill Update

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins took a tough hit on offense on Sunday evening.

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a lower-body injury and is questionable to return.

Few NFL skill position players, if any, have been as impactful as Hill so far this season. This is a crushing loss for the Dolphins on Sunday night.

"The #Dolphins say Tyreek Hill has an ankle injury and is questionable to return," NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport announced.

The NFL World is worried about Hill's status moving forward on Sunday night.

"Aaaaaand the Dolphins game is over," one fan wrote.

"It's what happens when you have to change direction quickly for under or overthrown passes," one fan added.

"1 week before fantasy playoffs, Deebo and Hill decided to get injured...," another fan added.

"I need to know more about what happened this week with Cheetah man…. Weird stuff out west with the cat," another fan added.

Hopefully it's nothing serious for Hill on Sunday evening.