NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Urban Meyer Update

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 12: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Well, it keeps getting worse for Urban Meyer.

The Jacksonville Jaguars made the playoffs in their first season of the post-Urban Meyer era in 2022. Now, they've added a historic playoff win.

Jacksonville topped Los Angeles with a game-winning field goal on Saturday night. The Jaguars rallied from 27 points down to beat the Chargers.

Meyer, unfortunately, was trending on social media throughout the contest.

Yikes.

"I’m old enough to remember when Urban Meyer said Trevor Lawrence didn’t know how to do a QB sneak," one reporter tweeted.

"It’s so much easier rooting for Trevor Lawrence when he isn’t playing for Dabo Swinney or Urban Meyer," one fan added.

"Doug Pederson took over a dumpster fire organization that had Urban Meyer at the helm and won the AFC South in year one. Should be NFL Coach of the Year," another fan wrote.

Unfortunately, Urban Meyer is going to continue to hear his name mentioned with the Jaguars for a long, long time.