NFL World Reacts To Veteran Player Retirement News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 22: Center JC Tretter #64 of the Cleveland Browns watches from the sidelines during the second half against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 22, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Giants 17-13. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

After spending nine seasons in the NFL, offensive lineman and NFLPA president JC Tretter has decided to hang up his cleats.

On Thursday morning, Tretter released a statement on Twitter.

Tretter said that he's leaving the game "on my own terms." He also stated that he's "looking forward to doubling down" on his work as NFLPA president.

Unsurprisingly, the majority of the responses to Tretter's announcement have been sweet. That makes sense considering he was a well-respected leader throughout his career.

"He made his mark as a player and can make an even bigger impact on his sport as a players' advocate. Congrats & good luck to a true football warrior," Browns analyst Tony Grossi said.

"Congrats.......well done," Mike Golic tweeted.

"Thank you JC. A fantastic Brown and played hurt often," Dawgs By Nature tweeted. "A good one! Enjoy the next stage of your career!"

"Respect," Trey Wingo said in response to the news.

Tretter, a former fourth-round pick out of Cornell, started his career with the Green Bay Packers.

In 2017, Tretter signed a long-term contract with the Cleveland Browns. He started 80 games for the franchise during a five-year span.

Tretter's name was mentioned as a potential replacement for Ryan Jensen in Tampa Bay, but the veteran center has ultimately decided to move on from this chapter of his life.