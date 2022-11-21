NFL World Reacts To Veteran Running Back Cut Decision

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view at Sports Authority Field at Mile High before the Denver Broncos take on the Carolina Panthers on September 8, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Daniel Brenner/Getty Images)

It's finally happened.

After a year of diminishing his role and speculation about his future, veteran NFL running back Melvin Gordon has officially been released by the Denver Broncos.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first reported the news on Monday afternoon.

"Sources: The #Broncos make a move following Sunday’s loss, as Denver has waived veteran RB Melvin Gordon. A respected player who spent 3 years with the Broncos, Gordon’s fumbles proved too much. A fresh start for all parties," he reported.

The Broncos lost to the Raiders on Sunday.

The NFL World has taken to social media to weigh in on the cut news.

"Great player to pick up if you love old fumbling running backs," one fan wrote.

"Much like Melvin with the football, the Broncos just couldn't hold on anymore," one fan added.

"Melvin Gordon is done in Denver. He fumbled 5 times this season, the most by any non-QB. Latavius Murray figures to be the starter. Chase Edmonds would be the No. 2 if his ankle injury isn’t serious. Marlon Mack is also on the roster," another fan added.

"Melvin Gordon still has $836,111 in guaranteed salary remaining on his contract. The Broncos would be relieved of the entire amount if he's claimed off waivers, and likely a partial amount via offsets if he's signed as a free agent (minimum of $62,222 per week)," one fan added.

"Finally. A massive mistake to re-sign him and give him chance after chance. But finally," one fan added.

Gordon will now hope to get a fresh start somewhere else.