NFL World Reacts To Veteran Running Back Getting Cut

While college football dominated most of the New Year's Eve talk, there was one pretty notable NFL roster move.

Former NFL Draft first round pick Sony Michel was released by the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday afternoon.

Michel, who was drafted by the Patriots, was cut to make room for Joey Bosa.

"To make room on their roster for Joey Bosa, the Chargers waived running back Sony Michel," ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

The NFL World is a bit surprised by Michel's inability to latch on in the pros.

"Man, I haven’t felt this bad for a Sony since that kid who got a PlayStation 4 in a PS5 hurled it across the room on Christmas morning," one fan joked.

"Patriots drafted this guy one pick before Ravens traded up for Lamar Jackson," one fan added.

"Chargers first round exits i can’t wait," one fan added.

"Sony is a LA legend absolutely Carried us last December," another fan wrote.

Best of luck moving forward, Sony.