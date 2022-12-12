NFL World Reacts To Veteran Running Back's Release

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 26: A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals on August 26, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons released veteran running back Damien Williams on Monday afternoon.

Williams began the year as Atlanta's starting running back, rushing twice for two yards in the season opener. However, he hasn't played since due to a rib injury.

Williams is now "“100% healthy and well rested" according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, which has some Chiefs fans wondering if he can reunite with his old team down the stretch.

"Only 13 people in the history of the game have more play off touchdowns than Damien Williams. Jus sayin……." said the UK Chiefs fan account.

"Come back home," another Chiefs fan added.

"Bring him home Veach," chimed in a third.

"He ready for another Super Bowl Run," theorized another Chiefs fan.

"It's time to come back home!" a fifth KC fan added.

Williams began his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins, playing in South Florida from 2014-17. He spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with Kansas City, rushing for 355 yards and six touchdowns in five playoff games with the Chiefs.

After opting out the 2020 season due to COVID-19, Williams resurfaced with the Chicago Bears in 2021. He then signed with the Falcons last offseason.

For his career, Williams has rushed for 1,397 yards and 14 touchdowns in the regular season.