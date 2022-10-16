NFL World Reacts To Veteran Wide Receiver Trade Rumor

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers roster is on the market.

Following the firing of head coach Matt Rhule, the Panthers appear to be open to several big trades.

While Christian McCaffrey is the big-time piece, there are some other notable players available, too.

Wide receiver Robbie Anderson is reportedly being shopped.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the trade rumor on Sunday.

"Dude had a career year with Teddy, and had better numbers with Cam, but we roll with Darnold & Mayfield," one fan wrote.



"Send him to Chicago, let’s get a 3rd and possible 2nd round pick in return," one fan added.

"29 years old and playing well below is contract, compensation is looking like a 6th or 7th round pick," another fan wrote.

"I wouldn’t mind giving up a day 3 pick for him," another fan suggested.

Where do you see Robbie Anderson landing?