On Thursday night, the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins stepped on the field for an AFC showdown.

Shortly before the game kicked off, the Dolphins learned that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wouldn’t be starting. As he nurses a finger injury, backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett will make his second-straight start.

Before the action got started, FOX showed support for military veterans in its pregame show. Although broadcasts have shied away from showing the national anthem this year, FOX did so tonight.

Retired officer Generald Wilson is a fan favorite, but tonight was a little extra special for him. Wilson delivered an incredible rendition, which ended in a standing ovation from those in the stands.

Here’s his performance.

Generald Wilson performs the National Anthem on this #VeteransDay. pic.twitter.com/esjMdulXuc — NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2021

Wilson’s rendition of the anthem received massive acclaim on social media.

“That guy who sung the anthem is amazing. He’s been doing it for years at Hard Rock Stadium and has never disappointed,” said reporter Antwan Staley.

That guy who sung the anthem is amazing. He’s been doing it for years at Hard Rock Stadium and has never disappointed. — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) November 12, 2021

“Another epic National Anthem from General Wilson,” said another on social media.

Another epic National Anthem from Generald Wilson pic.twitter.com/zbsi7k5nDd — GB Sports Betting 🪖 (@GBpickem) November 12, 2021

Wilson always delivers when it comes to singing the national anthem and tonight was no exception.

Baltimore opened the game with a field goal from star kicker Justin Tucker. The Ravens entered as heavy favorites and are showing why early.

Who will win? We’ll find out in a few hours.