NFL World Reacts To Viral Cowboys Cheerleader Photo

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 23: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are ready for the start of the 2022 NFL regular season.

So, too, is Michael Irvin.

This week, the two legendary Cowboys figures joined forces for a special photo at the team's facility.

"A break from 5,6,7,8...with 88," the Cowboys cheerleading team wrote.

Irvin joked: "Some people have accused me of being the biggest @dallascowboys cheerleader."

Irvin is right about that. The former Cowboys star believes the team could go undefeated this season, after all.

"You are you and skip bayless and swagoo are some of the most delusional cowboys fans on television," one fan added..

"I see what you see Mr. Irvin, many believe-dont get mad, just smile & enjoy the show Cowboys gonna put on," another fan admitted.

"The accusation is accurate... and I wouldn’t change it!" one fan added.

The Cowboys are set to open the 2022 season on Sunday, Sept. 11 against the Bucs.