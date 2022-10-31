NFL World Reacts To Warren Sapp Unhappy News

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 11: NFL television commentator Warren Sapp receives his NFL Hall of Fame ring during halftime ceremonies as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play against the Miami Dolphins November 11, 2013 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Tampa won 22 - 19. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Warren Sapp isn't happy with his team's performance so far this season.

The Bucs are off to a 3-5 start this season. They lost to the Ravens this past Thursday night.

Sapp is specifically calling out Bucs star Devin White for his effort on defense.

“I’ll ask for the C off his chest. Are you shitting me?!” Sapp said on social media.

Bucs fans don't really think that Sapp is wrong.

"I loved the player in Sapp, and disliked his off field shenanigans, but he isn't wrong. White hasn't just played one bad game this year either," one fan wrote.

"Truth. Bucs don’t have a team right now," one fan added.

"This is unacceptable!" another fan wrote on social media.

Bucs fans have been very disappointed by White's performance so far this year.