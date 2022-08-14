NFL World Reacts To Wayne Newton's National Anthem Sunday

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 29: Entertainer Wayne Newton speaks onstage after announcing the Las Vegas Raiders' 90th overall pick during round three of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 29, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

Las Vegas legend Wayne Newton performed the national anthem at the Raiders-Vikings preseason game on Sunday afternoon.

The performance could've gone better...

According to reports from Las Vegas, the microphones on the field weren't working properly, so the national anthem didn't come across extremely well.

Fans weren't too happy with the showing.

Hey, Newton is 80 years old, so respect for still being out there, good performance or not.

The Raiders and the Vikings are currently underway.