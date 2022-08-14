NFL World Reacts To Wayne Newton's National Anthem Sunday
Las Vegas legend Wayne Newton performed the national anthem at the Raiders-Vikings preseason game on Sunday afternoon.
The performance could've gone better...
According to reports from Las Vegas, the microphones on the field weren't working properly, so the national anthem didn't come across extremely well.
Fans weren't too happy with the showing.
Hey, Newton is 80 years old, so respect for still being out there, good performance or not.
The Raiders and the Vikings are currently underway.