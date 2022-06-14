NFL World Reacts To Weatherman Trolling Cowboys On-Air

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones walks on the field before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

An anchor in Mississippi heated up the weather report by roasting the Dallas Cowboys.

Upon revealing a 10-day forecast with high temperatures of 95-98 degrees, Ethan Bird of WTOK-TV joked that it's "peaking in the 90s" just like America's Team.

Twitter users don't agree on much these days, but most people (even some Cowboys fans) gave Bird credit for a great dig.

"Top of the reel material for the rest of his life," CBS4 Indy sports reporter Alexa Ross wrote. "Well done, no notes 11/10."

"This guy is my new favorite tv personality," one fan said.

"Man this one really hurt, an apparent Cowboys backer admitted.

However, Go Long's Tyler Dunne had a gripe with the parallel. While the forecast topped out at 98 degrees, the Cowboys peaked when winning their last Super Bowl to culminate the 1995 season.

As much as everyone loves to lament inaccurate weather reports, Bird is merely reporting facts here.

The Cowboys have yet to reach the Super Bowl this century. Three of the franchise's five championships came in a four-year window from 1992-95.

There's always time to change the narrative, but Dallas is decades removed from their heyday.