NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Bill O’Brien News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 04 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game - Miami v AlabamaATLANTA, GA SEPTEMBER 04: Alabama assistant coach Bill O'Brien prior to the start of the Chick-fil-A Kick-Off Game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 4th, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported the Jacksonville Jaguars are interviewing former NFL coach Bill O’Brien for their head coaching vacancy on Thursday.

“The Jaguars will interview Bama OC and ex-Texans head coach Bill O’Brien tomorrow,” Rapoport reported. “With 4 playoffs appearances in 6 seasons in HOU, O’Brien has a strong resume on the field. It fell apart when he got involved in personnel, and he has no plans for that this time.”

There was some very mixed reaction to the news on social media. One person pointed out some precedence that points to this being a bad decision – if the team hires him, of course.

“The last time GM Trent Baalke hired a coach who had failed as a personnel guy but was now promising to keep his hands off personnel was when the 49ers hired Chip Kelly,” said analyst Michael David Smith. “They went 2-14, then fired both Kelly and Baalke.”

At least one fan has given up hope at this point.

“Just move the team to London atp. This organization is unserious about getting better,” the fan said.

One person thinks Trevor Lawrence should leave now while he still can.

“Trevor Lawrence should enter the portal IMO,” the fan said.

Bill O’Brien seems like a legitimate candidate for the Jaguars and fans aren’t taking that news well.

Who will the Jaguars hire next?

