NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Investigation News

At least one claim that Brian Flores made in his class-action lawsuit will be investigated by the NFL.

Stephen Ross, the owner of the Miami Dolphins, allegedly offered Flores $100,000 for each loss the team suffered during the 2019 season. In other words, Ross allegedly tried to incentivize Flores to tank.

According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, the NFL will investigate the allegations involving Ross. Obviously, the league doesn’t want teams to purposely lose games for better draft position.

Overall, the response to this report is overwhelmingly negative.

“The NFL is investigating claims they said yesterday were ‘without merit.’ If it’s not via an independent investigator, it’s going to be hard to trust the findings,” Chad Graff of The Athletic said.

That’s a great point from Graff. Earlier this week, the NFL put out a strong statement regarding Flores’ lawsuit.

“The NFL and our clubs are deeply committed to ensuring equitable employment practices and continue to make progress in providing equitable opportunities throughout our organizations,” the league said in a statement. “Diversity is core to everything we do, and there are few issues on which our clubs and our internal leadership team spend more time. We will defend against these claims, which are without merit.”

Of course, NFL fans are frustrated with the way this situation is being handled.

“I absolutely 100% knew the NFL would prioritize investigating this over racial bias hiring practices by its very own teams,” one fan tweeted.

“It is worth mentioning that the tanking allegations were not the point of Flores’ lawsuit,” another fan tweeted.

Flores is currently a candidate for the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints’ head coaching vacancies.

We’ll see if Flores can land another coaching gig this offseason.