NFL World Reacts To Week 18 Scheduling Dilemma

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 16:Seattle Seahawks cheerleaders cheer against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field on October 16, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images) Tom Hauck/Getty Images

The NFL has yet to announce its full slate of games for Week 18 of the 2022 regular season.

There's a bit of dilemma when it comes to which game will get flexed into Sunday Night Football.

"The dilemma the NFL has with putting #Lions-#Packers on Sunday Night Football is if the Seahawks beat the Rams, Detroit would be eliminated from the playoffs before the game begins. Having both games at the same time would probably make more sense for them. But we’ll see…" Ari Meirov tweeted.

The NFL has already announced that two games - Chiefs vs. Raiders, Titans vs. Jaguars - will be played on Saturday night.

It seems like Lions vs. Packers could get flexed into Sunday night, but the game could end up being meaningless.

What should the league do?

"Same time 4pm. Makes sense, no??" one fan wrote.

"I was told all last year and this whole week games needed to be played at same time for competition reasons … and then Aaron Rodgers became available for Sunday Night Football," another fan wrote.

"Putting Packers-Lions on SNF would be such a joke for competitive fairness so they'll probably do it to help Rodgers get in the playoffs. NBC needs to go with CIN-BAL if it's for division title or NE-BUF (NE win and in). GB-DET and SEA-LAR have to play at same time," one fan added.

The NFL is supposed to be announcing its full schedule of games on Monday.