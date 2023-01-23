NFL World Reacts To What 49ers Said About Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in the 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening.
Following the game, one 49ers defensive back made his thoughts on Prescott clear.
"Dak isn't good against zone," 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward told reporters.
He certainly wasn't on Sunday night.
"$126,000,000.00 guaranteed to not be good against zone. god bless America," one fan tweeted.
"We seen 2 years in a row. Do the same thing to hurts next week. Rush 4 with that pass rush and sit back. Make him beat you from the pocket we don’t worry about nobody running the ball we win the heavyweight slug fest all day," one fan added.
"Jimmie always bringing the fire," one fan wrote.
"Yet Dak was one of the best zone QBs this season," one fan added.
The 49ers are off to the NFC Championship Game, while the Dallas Cowboys are going home early.