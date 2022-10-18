NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said About Jets

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Not many people envisioned the Green Bay Packers suffering a 27-10 home loss to the New York Jets this season.

That's precisely what happened Sunday. While Aaron Rodgers called his team's performance a "dud of a game" during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he also heaped praise on Gang Green.

"They can really play," Rodgers said. "They got a couple of guys that can really cover. They got veteran leadership on the backend."

After years of futility, Jets fans were giddy to hear the reigning MVP compliment them.

Rodgers commended their "stout" defensive line, called rookie cornerback Sauce Garnder a "stud," and said quarterback Zach Wilson will be "a really talented guy in the league for a long time."

"I thought they had a good plan for us," Rodgers said. "A lot of twists up front that we just didn't handle really well."

The Jets improved to 4-2 following their third straight victory. They rank ninth in total defense while rookie running back Breece Hall has ignited the offense with 406 yards and three touchdowns during their winning streak.

Although Wilson remains a major question mark, the rest of the team looks fairly legitimate. At the very least, they're markedly better than they've been over the last six losing seasons, during which they notched a combined 27 victories.

Wilson and the offense will particularly face another tough test when going into Mile High to face the Denver Broncos in Week 7.