NFL World Reacts To What Al Michaels Said About Dan Snyder

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: NBC Sportcaster Al Michaels is seen on the field before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Al Michaels has the NFL world buzzing on Thursday night.

During the middle of the Commanders at Bears game on Amazon Prime, the longtime broadcaster brought up Washington owner Daniel Snyder.

Snyder, who's owned the Washington NFL franchise for more than two decades, has come under serious criticism as of late, for several troubling allegations within the organization. Thursday morning, ESPN published a report, which claims that Snyder believes he has "dirt" on the NFL. Snyder does not want to sell the franchise, though many within the league are pushing for it, according to the report.

Thursday night, Michaels made a telling comment.

“Just by feeling: What the league would love is for him to sell the team. Not to go to a vote. Just sell the team.”

If Michaels is saying that, there's a decent chance it's being suggested by the NFL, too. After all, this is their broadcast.

"Al Michaels saying on a national game broadcast that he thinks the league wants Dan Snyder to sell the Commanders is worth paying attention to," Albert Breer tweeted.

"Al Michaels just went there: "Sell the team." Not insignificant," another fan added.

"Al Michaels’ Dan Snyder segment happening on Prime Video is only going to fuel the “Bezos wants to buy the Commanders” theories," another writer wrote.

"Very interesting that the NFL broadcast brings up the Snyder situation. Al Michaels rather frank about the situation," one reporter added.

Snyder, of course, does not want to sell the Washington NFL franchise. However, it's becoming clear that it would be a preferred outcome for the league.