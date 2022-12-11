NFL World Reacts To What Announcer Said About Brittney Griner
A former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster wasn't very happy with the Brittney Griner trade on Thursday.
Boomer Esiason, who played quarterback in the NFL and has since gotten into broadcasting, was happy to see Griner return home, though he didn't like the trade details.
President Biden traded arms dealer Viktor Bout to Russia in exchange for Griner.
"We look so pathetic," Esiason said following the trade decision on Thursday.
Esiason is not the only one who feels this way, however he's one of a few notable NFL voices to speak out.
Unsurprisingly, he's being both praised and criticized.
"Leave it to Boomer Esiason to have the absolutely worst take about the Griner news. The WFAN morning show turning into the Long Island MAGA show is unfortunate," one fan wrote.
"“Public figure gets preferential treatment” was anyone under the impression that hasn’t happened since the beginning of time?" another fan wrote.
"Why is he under the impression that we could've gotten Wheeler back for Bout? That was never gonna happen," another fan added.
"When one considers the wisdom and opinions of most retired football stars, one finds other sports much more appealing," another fan added.
Where do you stand on the Brittney Griner for Viktor Bout trade made by Biden?