NFL World Reacts To What Biden Said About Football

President Joe Biden shared his thoughts on Bills safety Damar Hamlin this Wednesday afternoon.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on Monday night after a collision with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. He collapsed on the field and needed CPR to restore his heartbeat.

Biden told reporters that he spoke "at length" with Hamlin's parents this week.

Although this situation has been so scary for many people involved, Biden doesn't believe the NFL has become too violent.

"I think working on the helmets, the concussion protocols, that makes a lot of sense," Biden said. "But you know, it’s dangerous."

It's hard to argue with that comment from Biden.

Hamlin's collision with Higgins didn't seem vicious or dirty at all. In face, it looked like a normal play.

"He’s right," one sports fan said. "Sometimes really bad things just happen and there’s nothing you can do to stop it. That’s what we witnessed Monday."

"Theres no way the NFL can prevent that kind of injury unfortunately," another fan wrote.

The NFL world is praying that Hamlin makes a full and speedy recovery.

Hamlin is currently at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.