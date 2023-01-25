NFL World Reacts To What Chief Said About 'Burrowhead'

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 15: Interior view of Arrowhead Stadium and it's snowy field prior to the game between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday December 15, 2019 in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

As the Cincinnati Bengals wrapped up their Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills, cornerback Mike Hilton found a camera and said they'll see the Kansas City Chiefs in "Burrowhead."

On Wednesday, Chiefs safety Justin Reid opted against talking trash back to his AFC Championship Game opponents.

"I think we all saw it," Reid said of the video, per radio host Cody Tapp. "Those guys are having fun since they won the game, but we're gonna just let our play on the field speak for us."

Chiefs fans appreciated Reid taking the high road after giving the Bengals ignition for their regular-season meeting.

Before their Week 13 meeting, Reid predicted that he'd "lock down" Tee Higgins. The wide receiver scored a touchdown in Cincinnati's 27-24 win.

"Justin Reid with a good answer here," a fan stated.

"Andy [Reid] must've put him through pr training or something," another fan surmised.

"This is gonna be fun," a Chiefs fan account wrote.

"That's why it's gonna be different this time around," another fan predicted.

Burrow led the Bengals to an AFC Championship Game triumph at Arrowhead last year. Cincinnati has won its last three meetings against Kansas City, with both regular-season triumphs taking place at Paycor Stadium.

Travis Kelce also responded to the "Burrowhead" name on his New Heights podcast. The tight end reminded listeners that Arrowhead set a record for the world's loudest open stadium and encouraged fans to try to set a new benchmark.

"They're throwing a lot of bulletin-board material out there," Kelce said.

Kansas City's stadium will host the conference title clash Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.