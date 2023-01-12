NFL World Reacts To What Cowboys Said About Tom Brady

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys must pull off a first to advance past the postseason's opening round Monday night.

In seven meetings, the Cowboys have never defeated Tom Brady. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started each of the last two seasons by beating Dallas, including a 19-3 win in Week 1 this season.

Per ESPN's Todd Archer, Cowboys defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence said that trend doesn't matter "at all." Meanwhile, safety Jayron Kearse put their September loss in the rearview mirror.

"It’s 2023. He ain’t beat us this year," Kearse said. "That’s all we’re worried about."

Some fans are worried about Dallas giving Brady bulletin-board material before their upcoming encounter.

"They never learn," a fan commented.

"Go back it up then," another fan urged them.

"8-0 see you next season," a fan replied.

"That's a hilarious technicality," another fan said.

"The Dallas Cowboys have also lost every game they’ve played in 2023," a fan noted.

Sure, the Cowboys haven't lost to Brady in the last 11 days. However, their only game in 2023 was a 26-6 loss to the Washington Commanders in rookie quarterback Sam Howell's NFL debut.

Kearse also could have said Brady has never defeated the Cowboys in the playoffs. His 48th career postseason start will mark the first against America's Team.

Brady's Buccaneers lost nine games since their Week 1 matchup, but they still won a weak NFC South with a minus-45 point differential. The Cowboys must travel to Raymond James Stadium despite going 12-5.

The Wild Card Round matchup begins Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.