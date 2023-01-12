NFL World Reacts To What Ed Reed Said About League

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 03: Ed Reed #20 of the Baltimore Ravens runs off the field to the locker room in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed called out the NFL in a recent interview.

Speaking after last week's horrifying incident involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Reed did not hold back in his criticism of the NFL, which he compared to "the fields," in what seemed like a reference to slave fields.

“I’ve been saying they need to put guarantees in the contracts because you can die playing this sport,” Reed told HBCU Premier Sports. "“Our sport been the worst sport and everybody knowing that our contracts still not guaranteed and we still get treated like s--t."

Reed's words have elicited strong reactions from a number of viewers.

"When Ed Reed speaks, you better listen," said football writer Muhammad Butt. "It’s sad that telling the truth about the NFL comes off as a scathing criticism. but such is the nature of the NFL."

"Eff your sympathy. And those who say 'don’t choose to play professional football,' you’re an even bigger idiot," said one fan. "You can have a job, a union, and want better for yourself, but know that 75% of players can’t strike because of how salaries are distributed. Reed is 100% right."

"Ed just talking that talk and keeping it 100," added former NFL tight end Ben Troupe. "You would think that @HamlinIsland injury correction his life threatening injury would make the @NFL would take players health dead serious and make the contracts guaranteed and players have health insurance for life. Love you Ed Reed."

"Never understood how out of all sports football money not guaranteed," said another Twitter user.

"I can agree with him other than saying it's an extension of the fields," admitted another person. "Disrespectful to the ancestors. They didn't have a choice. Every player does. Gigantic difference. What they need to do is get a union with some backbone and be willing to force guaranteed contracts."

Reed enjoyed a 12-year NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens (2002-12), Houston Texans (2013) and New York Jets (2013). He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019 on his first ballot.

The 44-year-old Louisiana native was recently hired as the new head coach at Bethune-Cookman University.