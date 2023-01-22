NFL World Reacts To What Ex-Quarterback Said About Tony Dungy

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 04: NBC Sports analyst Tony Dungy speaks during a segment prior to the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 04, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

One former NFL quarterback has made his opinion on Tony Dungy extremely clear amid this week's controversy.

Dungy, the Hall of Fame head coach, went viral this week for pushing a ridiculous conspiracy theory and making a controversial comment at the March for Life.

But while Dungy is facing a lot of heat on social media, there are still plenty who support him.

"Lot of hit pieces on Tony Dungy coming out in last 24 hours. All I can say is Coach Dungy is one of the most genuine, humble, and morally upright people I've ever met. There is not an ounce of hate in him. The only hate in these articles is the hatred of Christianity," former NFL quarterback Danny Kanell tweeted.

Kanell's comments have sparked a lot of reaction.

"This shows how monomaniacally hateful some people are. Tony Dungy, in addition to being a Super Bowl winning coach, is a brilliant, humble, God-fearing man who works every day to help those less fortunate than him," one fan wrote.

"Having met Tony years ago, and in school with his siblings, his parents instilled in all of them a marvelous foundation of morals, work ethic self-determination and independent thinking. As I watched him over the years, he hasn't lost any of it. His critics have no credibility," one fan added.

"It’s not a hatred of Christianity. It’s a hatred of weaponized Christianity, which Dungy and so many others use as justification to attempt to strip rights and humanity away from other people," one fan added.

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: Former NFL Coach Tony Dungy speaks during the 2019 Athletes in Action/Bart Starr award at the 32nd Annual Super Bowl Breakfast during Super Bowl LIII week on February 2, 2019 at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Is what Kanell is saying fair?